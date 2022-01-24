Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Print club

TWO artists from Watlington have started a community print club. 

Jen Skene and Jules Bishop will be running printmaking sessions at the Methodist Church in Shirburn Street every Tuesday from 10am to noon. 

No booking is required and materials will be available on a pay-as-you-go basis.

For more information, email jencskene@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33