Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A FARMER has claimed someone is trying to ... [more]
Monday, 24 January 2022
TWO artists from Watlington have started a community print club.
Jen Skene and Jules Bishop will be running printmaking sessions at the Methodist Church in Shirburn Street every Tuesday from 10am to noon.
No booking is required and materials will be available on a pay-as-you-go basis.
For more information, email jencskene@gmail.com
24 January 2022
