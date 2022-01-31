Shed where you can spend time talking and mending

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has secured a location for its latest project.

It is to erect a “shed” at Peppard War Memorial Hall to be used as a safe place for people to meet, chat and practise their skills in making, mending and creating different objects such as furniture.

Trustees of the hall in Gallowstree Road have offered the charity some land next to the hall car park on a 25-year lease.

Fish now plans to raise up to £35,000 before the end of the year.

Chairman Richard McQuillan said: “We had a very kind offer from Peppard War Memorial Hall to erect a shed and we need to get the funds for that.

“It will be a shed with tools inside where members can turn up and work. It will fit about 10 to 12 people at a time and will probably be open every morning and some afternoons if we get that kind of interest.

“We’ve got different designs in mind for the shed. We’re looking at a second-hand portable cabin as that seems to be the most economical.

“We’ve looked at other shed initiatives and it seems to work well if you’ve got about 50 or 60 members who all pay an annual fee of about £50 and then have half a dozen different people visit it every day.”

The idea for the shed was inspired by the Australian Men’s Sheds Association, a non-profit organisation started in 2007 which encourages men to speak about their mental health.

Sheila Maughan, a Fish trustee, noticed that not many men attended Fish’s monthly tea parties and felt that Sonning Common could follow suit.

However, the Fish shed will welcome men and women of all ages. Ms Maughan said: “I came up with the idea at one of the village tea parties when I was standing there and thought, ‘There are 60 ladies here and only three men.’

“Men don’t socialise as much as women so I thought, ‘Let’s do something for the men’.

“We’ve decided to change the name so it can be open to all genders and I already have four or five women who want to join.”

Fish’s volunteer centre is based in Lea Road, Sonning Common, but Mr McQuillan said it was decided not to have the shed there as “it didn’t fit with the other things we were doing”.

He added: “We’re not calling it a men’s shed as we want to accept women as well. After speaking to other sheds, we found that the men do talk about their problems and their prostates for example, so it can be a bit of a lifesaver.”

The charity held an introductory session about the project at the hall on Wednesday to see how much interest there might be. Speaking before the event, Ms Maughan said: “It’s a very informal get-together to introduce people to our small committee of five and tell them how we’re moving forward.

“I’ve already got one or two people interested in leading sessions in the shed and we’re looking for a health and safety officer as well.

“We’ll wander round and talk to all the men and encourage them to talk to each other.

“I’ve got people visiting from another shed initiative who are interested in teaming up with us.”

Fish hopes to have the shed up and running by the end of the year.

Ms Maughan said: “I’d love to get it started now but we’re just feeling our way at the moment.

“We’ve got lots of idea for fund-

raising and if we have a good turnout out this week then we’ll be off and running.”

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or email Ms Maughan at sheila@arnewood.org.uk