THE Arts Society Henley continues its excellent and exciting programme on Thursday, February 17 when David Rosier will talk about “Imperial Chinese court art and portraiture: emperors, ancestors and Jesuits”.

David says: “This lecture explores the origins and evolution of paintings created specifically for the emperor by dedicated court artists organised within the Imperial Academy of Art.

“Court portraiture was, however, never accepted by the literati as a genre of classical Chinese art.

“Nevertheless, imperial art fulfilled an essential role with regard to court protocol plus the rituals and ceremonies that determined the imperial lunar calendar.

“Traditional Chinese painting primarily featured landscapes. Court art, however, evolved to additionally focus on portraiture of the emperor and his family, which were used for rituals and eventually ancestor worship.

“In addition, emperors commissioned paintings and pictorial scrolls (recording court life and epic tours within the empire) as a means of promoting personal authority plus the power and splendour of the court.

“Having traced the evolution of court art from China’s first dynasty, Qin (221-206 BC), through to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the lecture then focuses on the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and the revolution that took place under the patronage of the Qianlong Emperor (1735-1796), where Chinese artists were ordered to collaborate, not just with Asian painters but also with the ‘classically’ trained European artists who came to the Chinese court initially as Jesuit missionaries.

“18th century court painting would adapt Chinese painting conventions and incorporated Western realism and accuracy of perception into imperial art.

“The exceptional art of this period created a legacy that would impact painting styles through to the fall of imperial rule in 1911 and beyond.”

David Rosier is a chartered Insurer and Fellow of the Assurance Medical Society with a specialisation in medical risk assessment.

He spent 25 years working in Asia as an author and lecturer. While living in Hong Kong, he assembled a vast collection of imperial and related textiles and costume accessories.

Since returning to the UK, David has lectured extensively on Chinese court costume of the Qing dynasty plus the history, culture and arts of imperial China.

He is an accredited lecturer for the Arts Society and lectures regularly around the UK and Europe and Asia.

David is also a regular contributor to publications such as China Eye and Oriental Art as well as several textiles publications.

The meeting will be held in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club (no need to be a member of the club) and starts at 10.45am and is repeated at 2.15pm.

Visitors and new members are very welcome to join us. We ask for a donation of £10 for the lecture. The morning talk will also be streamed via YouTube.

For more information or to reserve a place, please email monnik.vleugels@

gmail.com

Monnik Vleugels