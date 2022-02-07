British Modern Military History Society

OUR next meeting will take place at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Dr Richard Duckett will speak about the Special Operations Executive in Burma during the Second World War.

In the mountains and jungles of occupied Burma, British special forces launched a series of secret operations, assisted by parts of the local population.

The men of the Special Operations Executive, who were trained in sabotage and guerrilla warfare, worked deep behind enemy lines, starved of resources, to frustrate the puppet Burmese government of Ba Maw and continue the fight against Hirohito’s Japan.

Using recently declassified documents, Dr Duckett will reveal the extent of British special forces’ involvement in this theatre of war. This will include how Operation Character and Operation Billet, launched in support of General Slim’s Fourteenth Army, were some of the most important missions undertaken by members of the executive.

Dr Duckett teaches at Leighton Park School in Reading. His research has primarily focused on the Burma campaign.

If you are planning to join us at this meeting, please book your seats by emailing info@bmmhs.org

Now, calling anyone who was involved in the Falklands War. To mark the 40th anniversary next year, the society is compiling a book of memories and stories of those who served in the

Falklands.

The stories can be of any role, any of the services, civilians, Falkland Islanders, those based in the UK or the families of those who served. We would also be interested in any stories from the Argentine perspective too.

All profits will go to the charity Blind Veterans UK as with our two previous Glimpses of War volumes, published this year.

If you have a story to tell, whether a short anecdote or a longer piece, please email andy.cockeram@bmmhs.org Please can I have any contributions by February 20?

For more information about the society, visit www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman