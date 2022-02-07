Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh

WE were able to fulfil our grotto sessions at Hare Hatch Sheeplands during December and what delightful children and parents we saw.

Thank you to everyone who supported this event and also to the staff at the nursery who gave us the opportunity.

The new year began with our Inner Wheel Day walk and soup lunch being cancelled due to Omicrom but we enjoyed a Zoom coffee and chat instead.

In February we will be holding our 20th charter anniversary lunch at Sonning Golf Club with guest speaker Colin Evans, gardening expert on BBC Radio Berkshire.

Our March meeting celebrates International Women’s Day.

We are volunteering and sewing for our chosen charity the Cowshed, based in Reading, which worked so positively to ensure families in need had gifts and hampers for Christmas.

There is an ongoing need to help families in need and we will be doing all we can to support this local charity.

Our coffee mornings, walks and fundraising continue, often working with the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, which held a successful charity bridge tea at Charvil village hall.

Plans are in the pipeline for a fashion show in the spring and a boat trip on the Thames in the summer.

We meet at Sonning Golf Club on the third Thursday evening of every month.

We welcome new members to join in the fun, take part in our activities, raise funds for charity and support our local community.

For more information, email iwcrme@gmail.com or visit www.innerwheelrme.org

Toni Trahen