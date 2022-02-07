Women’s club goes

THE Women’s Club in Charvil has closed.

Money for the club has been donated charity, £8,000 has been shared between The Charvil Village Society, Daisy’s Dream and the parish council.

Shirley Newman, 87, of Park Drive, moved to Charvil in 1969 and shortly after established the club to get to know her neighbours.

Mrs Newman said: “I am originally from Helston in Cornwall. My husband was in the Navy so we moved around a lot. We settled in Charvil in 1969, and have lived here ever since.

“There were around 20 of us who would meet up once a month. We would have guest speakers, trips to the theatre, cheese and wine nights and raffles.

“Towards the end of 2019, I had to step down due to my health. Then following the pandemic there was no one to take over. It is sad but is unfortunately just one of those things we have to accept. I have done my share, the responsibility has to be passed onto others. Possibly in the future someone will start the club up again in the future.”

Funds left over from the club have been used to install new signs at County Park. The parish council used £344 for the updated signs.