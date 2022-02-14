MEMBERS of Caversham Bowling Club have raised £889 for a charity.

The club, which plays at Albert Park, off Albert Road, presented a cheque to Thrive, a Reading charity which provides therapy through gardening.

The club raises money for a different charity every year by holding raffles, bingo nights and charity fun days.

Thrive has been its chosen charity for the last two years because members were unable to fundraise properly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Club secretary Harry Walmsley said: “We’ve helped lots of charities in the past. They’re normally charities our members have a personal interest in and all our members like to contribute.”

The club’s charity for 2022 is Camp Mohawk, a multi-functional day centre for children with special needs in Wargrave.

Meanwhile, the club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and will hold a number of special events.

