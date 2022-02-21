MEMBERS of Wargrave Local History Society always enjoy a presentation by a member of the local community and this was certainly the case for their February meeting, when villager Torie Griffiths recalled “My life of crime: reflections of a former crown prosecutor”.

Torie had an interest in crime and criminal law from an early age.

She enjoyed reading the works of writers such as Dorothy L Sayers and biographies of people such as Bernard Spilsbury, the noted pathologist who gave evidence in many important court cases.

Her father, who was a solicitor, often represented the police at court cases in Coventry and subsequently became the city coroner.

At that time, judges had always been appointed from the ranks of barristers but when it became possible for solicitors to also assume the role, Torie’s father was one of the first to be elevated to the bench.

Torie studied law at university and qualified as a solicitor in 1971.

At that time, the work of processing prosecutions was undertaken by a department of the local police force and Torie joined Greater Manchester Police’s legal team. It was a high-pressure role as there were 12 magistrates’ courts sitting in the area every day, with many cases involving drugs and prostitution.

Torie took time off when she had her children and moved to Wargrave.

The Crown Prosecution Service was formed in 1986, replacing a system whereby the police decided on the charging of suspects, which “left much to be desired”.

A Royal Commission recommended that these decisions should be made independently of those investigating a crime.

The new Crown Prosecution Service was independent of the police but worked closely with them, as still happens.

At every stage of a case, the police and prosecutors will look closely at the information gathered and a case can be reviewed many times.

Before a case is brought to trial, there are two critical factors that have to be taken into account.

Firstly, would the evidence to be presented in court be reasonably likely to result in a conviction of the suspect — if not, then the case ought not to proceed. Secondly, if there is sufficient evidence, is it in the public interest to proceed with the case? This might relate to the penalties likely to be imposed, or the age of either the accused or the victim, for example.

Torie spent many years prosecuting suspects on behalf of the Crown at the magistrates’ courts in Berkshire. These courts were restricted in the sentences they could impose, so did not determine the most serious cases but could still be challenging and were certainly never dull.

Sometimes Torie would have to struggle with the handwriting of previous prosecutors involved in the case while still giving a professional presentation in court.

The prosecutor also had to be aware of any problems that might arise if bail was granted to a defendant.

No two cases were ever the same as even for apparently similar cases, there might be a different defence or mitigating circumstances which had to be taken into account.

In the audience was Patsy Roynon, who was the chairman of the magistrates for a local court.

Torie observed that she was always well-informed and fair but firm, so that if a case went against the Crown, she would accept it “gracefully”.

Some cases, however, seemed a little surprising.

For example, a man who was disqualified from driving applied for a second licence in the name of his dog.

A well-known rugby player who was brought before a court on a drink-driving charge pleaded not guilty as, it was claimed, his liver did not process the alcohol sufficiently.

Being a prosecutor could result in some unpleasantness, with the lawyer being sworn at, threatened, or spat at, as he or she was seen as “the enemy” by those charged with an offence.

Torie recalled her most notable day was at Slough Magistrates’ Court on August 3, 2000, when a group of armed gunmen, wearing high visibility jackets and balaclavas burst into court number 2, where she was presenting her case against a burglar who was in the dock.

Everyone was told to stay down and after 10 minutes were ushered into the adjacent police station.

The gang then moved into court number 1, where the people they wanted to free were on trial.

A shot was fired and two of the accused escaped, although one remained in the courtroom.

The incident became the lead story on the news that day and it led to top level security measures being introduced to all the courts in the country.

A group of cases that Torie described as hard to pursue, but very rewarding, were those involving rape or child abuse.

She had dealt with a number of these, where the main witness would often be seen by means of a video link.

Sometimes a case would appear very good in written form but when a witness was actually appeared in person, they might appear to be very arrogant, or there could be doubt about the validity of their evidence.

In such cases, if a prosecuting lawyer decided not to press charges against the accused on the basis of the evidence available, then the facts would be put to another prosecutor to

consider.

Eventually, a specialist unit was set up to deal with this type of case.

Torie later joined the crown court team, which dealt with the more serious cases, such as aggravated burglary, murder and so on.

The police and Crown prosecutors worked mostly as a team. There could be 70 to 100 cases to be managed at any one time.

If when considering a case the evidence looked thin, the lawyers might recommend changes to the investigation if it was more likely to result in a conviction.

The situation might not be straightforward, such as in the case of a fatal stabbing in the Slough area.

It was evident that drug dealing was a relevant factor, although not that the victim themselves was involved in this.

Although two people had been apprehended, it became clear from CCTV footage that a third person was involved. To find out who this was needed a painstaking search of phone records.

In due course, the three people — all aged under 21 — were charged. One of them had a very long record of drug dealing and knife crime.

Another then claimed that it was the victim who had attacked them — evidence which the prosecution might not use but still had to be disclosed to the defence lawyers.

In the event, all three were convicted after a seven-week trial. A difficulty of a different kind arose following the brutal killing of an elderly woman in the Marlow area.

There was no doubt that the accused had done this, as they were at the scene, but the charge of murder was denied.

The defence evidence included a doctor’s opinion that the accused had themselves been the victim of an assault in their home country and this meant that a psychotic episode could have meant he would not have had “intent”.

The prosecutor’s doctor agreed with that analysis, so the charge had to be reduced to that of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility to which the defendant pleaded guilty.

Members of the victim’s family had to be advised of the situation, which was a very uncomfortable meeting. In due course, the defendant was convicted and sent to Broadmoor.

In recognition of her life’s work, Torie was very proud to be invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Her colleagues then asked her to wear her garden party outfit when she retired and she said it seemed slightly strange to be wearing a very large hat to the office.

Peter Delaney