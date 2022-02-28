Caretaker plea

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
THE trustees of Peppard War Memorial Hall are looking for a new caretaker.
The roles involves checking the hall in Gallowstree Road each day.
For more information, email Clive Mills at
clivelmills43@gmail.com
28 February 2022
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
