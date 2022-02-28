Monday, 28 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New pony

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled has bought a new pony.

Darcy is a nine-year-old black heavyweight cob mare with three white feet and a white face.

Meanwhile the charity, which helps people with physical or mental disabilities from South Oxfordshire and Reading to ride ponies as therapy, is planning to hold a fun day at Wyfold Court on Saturday, May 7.  

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33