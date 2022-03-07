Clematis lecture

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
MARCEL FLOYD will give a talk about clematis at a meeting of the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society on Tuesday at Peppard War Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm.
The talk is free for members of the society and £2 for non-members.
Meanwhile, the society’s spring show will take place at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, April 9 from 2pm to 4pm.
