Clematis lecture

MARCEL FLOYD will give a talk about clematis at a meeting of the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society on Tuesday at Peppard War Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

The talk is free for members of the society and £2 for non-members.

Meanwhile, the society’s spring show will take place at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, April 9 from 2pm to 4pm.