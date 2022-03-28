MEMBERS of the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh were very pleased to be able to get together to celebrate the 20th charter of our club.

More than 80 members, former members, partners, fellow Inner Wheel members, Rotary members and friends met at Sonning Golf Club for a lovely two-course lunch followed by a slice of celebration cake donated by the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh.

We were pleased to welcome current association president Betty Roberts and her husband.

Betty has chosen the Stroke Association as her charity for the year and the club gave her a cheque for £100.

Members of the Caversham club, which was our “mother” club, gave us their bell and friendship bowl.

We congratulated a former member, Daphne, on her 90th birthday.

Our speaker was Colin Evans, gardening expert on BBC Radio Berkshire who gave us an informative and funny talk.

He went from how he entered the profession to how he ended up where he is now with some useful gardening tips on the way.

One of his funny anecdotes was about when he gave his sister an artificial orchid with instructions to make sure it was kept well-watered. She complied with this advice, not realising the orchid was not real.

Although being happy to buy an artificial flower, Colin still ribbed one of his fellow guests for having recently installed a plastic lawn.

He then answered questions from his audience, giving advice on moss on a driveway and a recommendation for a climbing rose.

Prior to the lunch, photographs were taken of all the past and present Reading Maiden Erlegh presidents attending and then of all the members, the cake and honoured guests.

We welcome new members to join us for fun, friendship and charity fund-

raising. For more information, please visit www.innerwheelrme.org or email iwcrme@gmail.com

Toni Trathen