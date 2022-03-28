THE annual meeting of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group was held in King’s Arms Barn on March 1.

Committee member Dr Michael Redley was elected chairman, replacing John Whiting, who retired after some years of excellent service to the group.

Other officer positions were taken by new committee members Dawn Murton (secretary), David Boulton (treasurer) and Alexis Rendell-Dunn (membership secretary).

The group thanked their predecessors for their

contributions.

Members then considered the group’s varied and interesting programme for the year ahead.

It includes a project to explore the experience of living in Henley during the Second World War. After the formal business, committee member David Feary described offerings on the group’s website with information about its activities as well as Henley’s buildings and former inhabitants.

Ruth Gibson summarised the latest findings of the tree-ring dating of the town’s buildings. No 78 Bell Street was built in 1405 as a wing to its present neighbour at No 76 of the same date, while No 74 was a service wing built in 1569. Sheila Dickie gave a brief illustrated presentation on Shetland’s brochs, which are defensive towers built between 200BC and 200AD.

Richard Pinches drew the group’s attention to a “retrial” of the notorious Mary Blandy, which is being staged at the Kenton Theatre.

The next meeting will take place in King’s Arms Barn (and via Zoom) on Tuesday, April 5 when Dr Redley will give a talk on “Teetotalism in Victorian Henley”, which promises to be fascinating.

For more information, please visit hahg.org.uk

Tony Lynch