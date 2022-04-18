Monday, 18 April 2022

Residents’ group is disbanded

EMMER Green Residents’ Association has been disbanded.

This follows the decision by members of the committee not to put themselves up for re-election at the annual meeting.

In a statement, the committee said: “While sad to see this happen, all understood the reasons why and the proposal was accepted. The committee members remaining will continue to wrap up affairs.”

The association’s remaining funds will be transferred to Caversham and District Residents’ Association.

Helen Lambert, who chairs CADRA, said: “We are very sad to see EGRA close after working with them for so many years.

“CADRA already has members in Emmer Green and we really hope that EGRA members will decide to join us.”

CADRA’s annual meeting will be held at the New Testament Church of God in Caversham on Monday, May 16 at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Insp Sarah Sanderson, who manages the local police team.

For more information, visit www.cadra.org.uk

