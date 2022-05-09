Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR April meeting was held at Badgemore Park in Henley on a beautiful spring morning.

Chairman Gwen welcomed everyone and read the apologies.

Details were then given of our planned outing to Hatfield House on July 21. Although progress was good, we still needed a few more to join us and members were urged to ask friends and relatives along, too. This was not only to fill the bus but also to keep the cost down.

Gwen then introduced our speaker, Mike Payne, whose subject was the history of Pinewood Studios.

The studios started out as a large house called Heatherden Hall, built by Charles Boot.

He wanted to build a film studio on the site but was not given permission. In 1936, he ran out of money.

The house itself still has a lot of the original wood panelling, much of which was salvaged from Mauretania.

After several owners came and went, it was eventually bought by J Arthur Rank and the rest is history. Several sound stages were built on the land and it is still used to full effect today.

Mike had brought along some lovely photos of some of the stars who made films there, which everyone enjoyed looking at.

Our next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 12 at 11am at Badgemore Park. We always welcome new members, If anyone is interested, call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale