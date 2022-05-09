THE British Modern Military History Society holds monthly meetings in Woodcote village hall and also Zoom talks on a range of fascinating topics from leading historians, broadcasters and former military personnel.

The talk at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 11 at the hall will be by Ian Jones on “Bomb disposal”. He has spent 40 years involved with bomb disposal operations.

His first explosives ordnance disposal tour of duty was as a corporal in Northern Ireland in 1974.

He then gained a commission and returned to the province in 1982 and, as a captain, was responsible for all bomb disposal operations in Belfast.

In 1992, as a major, Ian was officer commanding, 321 Company RAOC, responsible for all bomb disposal operations in the whole province.

This was followed by a year in an intelligence post gathering information on improvised explosive devices worldwide. He left the army in 1994 and joined the anti-terrorist branch of the Metropolitan Police where he served as an explosives officer dealing with all incidents involving explosives in London.

He answered more than 2,000 calls for assistance in the following 18 years before retiring after the London Olympics in 2012.

His talk will be a mainly light-hearted look at some of the incidents he attended.

Entry costs £10, which includes your entry ticket to the talk, a question and answer session, refreshments (beer, wine, soft drinks) and raffle tickets. We ask for payment in advance but there will be a facility to pay by card on the door.

As there will be a limited number of places available, we require you to book your place in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org We will then confirm your reservation if seats are

available.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us and made donations to help keep us going.

For more information, visit bmmhs.org or email us info@bmmhs.org

Pauline Garrett