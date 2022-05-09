Choir appeal

A CHARVIL choir is seeking new members.

The Project Singers, who were founded by Suzanne Newman in September, are rehearsing for a concert at St Mary’s Church in Twyford on July 3.

The choir comprises women and girls aged 10 to 18.

Miss Newman said: “We are holding very informal auditions in June and July. We are looking for girls and ladies who love singing and who can show commitment and enthusiasm. We are a very friendly group who also enjoy social and fundraising events together.”

For more information, call her on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman

@btinternet.com