Monday, 09 May 2022

Choir’s concert for Ukraine

a choir in Sonning Common has raised £1,170 to support the people of Ukraine. Harmony held a Ukraine Day event at Peppard War Memorial Hall. Thirty-eight members attended and sang the Ukraine national anthem and Give Peace a Chance before they ate cakes, many of them decorated in the colours of Ukraine. The event itself raised £545 to add to the money already raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal

