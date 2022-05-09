Choir’s concert for Ukraine

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
a choir in Sonning Common has raised £1,170 to support the people of Ukraine. Harmony held a Ukraine Day event at Peppard War Memorial Hall. Thirty-eight members attended and sang the Ukraine national anthem and Give Peace a Chance before they ate cakes, many of them decorated in the colours of Ukraine. The event itself raised £545 to add to the money already raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal
09 May 2022
More News:
60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
POLL: Have your say