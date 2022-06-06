Henley Falaise Leichlingen Twinning Association

THIS year’s annual meeting, held on March 15 at Henley Golf Club, was a very enjoyable event.

The club looked after us extremely well, providing a delicious dinner.

The following members were elected to the committee: Patrick Fleming (chair); Sue Lines (vice-chair); Peter Stone (treasurer); Sue Fitzsimons (secretary); Fiona Franks (minutes secretary); Liz McEwen (membership secretary); Trevor Howell/Angela Lenman (publicity); and Lisa Drage (member).

We were very pleased to hear that the Sculpture Park (Sinneswald) in Leichlingen is now up and running again, despite massive damage caused by the flood last year.

Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley, has been in touch with SC Leichlingen and they are now keen to reactivate the annual U13s football exchange, starting in October. It has been three years since the last exchange.

The floods in Leichlingen caused a huge amount of damage to the football facilities. Teams are unable to operate normally because their artificial 3G pitch, on which they play all their games and do all their training, was destroyed in the floods.

All current training and games have been switched to other venues, such as the neighbouring football club in Witzhelden.

The Leichlingen football organisation has said that the artificial turf needs to be replaced.

However, as sports halls and school buildings also need to be renovated after the storm, the town is currently working through the list of damage.

They assume that the tender for refurbishment and installation can only take place next year.

This year’s summer party will be held on Sunday, July 24 at the home of Patrick and Jenny Fleming. It will be a lunchtime buffet event.

Our film nights are continuing on a monthly basis, alternating between French and German films.

Films are shown in King’s Arms Barn at 7pm. Details of the films to be shown are sent out before each showing.

Café Parlez is going strong and we are meeting at Café Rouge in Hart Street at 7.30pm on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The annual pétanque competition for the Peter Lowery Shield will be held on September 24 in Wallingford. Further details will be sent out nearer the time.

We are now looking for hosts for our visitors from Leichlingen, who will be in Henley from Saturday, October 29 to Tuesday, November 1.

We have a party of about 50 people coming over, with about half of them choosing to stay in hotels.

Sue Fitzsimons

secretary