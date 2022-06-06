Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Saliva and salmonella: How oral immunology may contribute to protection against disease”.

Non-typhoidal salmonella typically causes food poisoning in heathy adults in the western world. But in Africa, in children and individuals with co-morbidities such as HIV, it can cause a deadly invasive disease.

Despite it being an orally acquired pathogen, little research has been done historically into understanding how oral immunity can contribute to protection against the disease.

Dr Sean Elias is a postdoctoral scientist and public engagement with research lead at the Jenner Institute and Pandemic Sciences Institute, University of Oxford.

He is one of the many the scientists from around the world who worked on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for covid-19.

Despite his historic training as an immunologist, Sean spent much of the pandemic working to help communicate the science behind the vaccine to both the public and international media, both behind and in front of the camera.

Before that, however, he worked for four years on non-typhoidal salmonella, running international clinical studies in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Kenya, trying to better understand the complexities of the disease with a view to informing vaccine design.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club in Reading Road on Wednesday, June 15 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

The club bar will open for drinks and coffee.

The talk will last 45 minutes followed by a 45 minutes of questions and answers with a 15-minute interval between.

For more information, email cafescihenley@gmail.com

David Dickie