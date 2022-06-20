THE Henley Archaeological and Historical Group has launched a project on Henley in the Second World War and is inviting contributions from its own members and from the town generally.

The idea is to present a picture of Henley and what life was like in its various aspects both in the town and nearby villages.

The period to be covered will be immediately before, during and after the war.

The aim is to focus on practical details, including, for example, the price of food and necessities, the arrival of evacuees in the town and changes to working lives and the lives of women and children created by the war.

The uses to which the bigger houses in the surrounding countryside and buildings in the town were put will also be included.

Contributions might be reminiscences of the period or some time as a volunteer researcher or the loan of photos, diaries or other objects from the period.

This is perhaps the last opportunity to collect stories, although the group is keen that it should not be simply an exercise in nostalgia but a good, solid piece of evidence-based historical narrative in which the files of the Henley Standard, for example, will also play a part.

The aim will be to produce a small publication within a year or so, together with an exhibition.

The group will be contacting other organisations known to have documents and asking for their help and participation.

It is now nearly 80 years since the war ended and few people will still have their own personal memories but younger people will have recollections of their parents’ experiences, and perhaps artefacts, including diaries and photographs, which they might be prepared to lend.

If you would be interested in taking an active part or would like to make a particular contribution, please email any of these committee members:

Michael Redley michael.

redley@appleinter.net

Jackie Fortey jacqueline

fortey@gmail.com

Liz Toms elizabeth

toms@hotmail.co.uk

