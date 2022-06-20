THE Henley Falaise Leichlingen Twinning Association will be showing the Franco-Italian film Le Salaire de la Peur ( The Wages of Fear) in the Margaret Day Room at King’s Arms Barn in Henley on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm.

The 1953 film was made by Henri-Georges Clouzot (1907-1977) who was often referred to as the “French Hitchcock”.

The story begins in Las Piedras, a fictional small town in an unspecified Latin American country, in which a group of down-and-outs find themselves trapped due to lack of means.

The only way out is by plane but no one can afford the airfare and there is little available in the way of work.

The town is dominated by the Southern Oil Company, an American corporation with “highly dubious ethics”.

When a massive fire breaks out at one of the company’s oil fields, the company finds that the only way to extinguish the flames is by using nitroglycerin and due to the short notice and lack of materials, this highly explosive substance must be transported across rocky, mountainous terrain in two trucks.

Given that the smallest bump could cause an explosion, SOC decides the job is too dangerous for its unionised employees and instead offers $2,000 to the Las Piedras tramps to take on the job. Despite being aware of the dangers, the men see the job as their only chance to escape their dead-end existence and four men are selected from a large group of applicants to take on the potentially lethal road trip.

We will be watching the greatly improved and technically restored 2017 BFI version of the film.

It is in French with English subtitles.

Sue Fitzsimons