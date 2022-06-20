Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Offer of free play

File picture of the HOPS play scheme in action

THE Henley Outdoor Play Scheme is offering free places to help Ukrainian children to help make them to feel welcome.

HOPS will take place at at Trinity Primary School from Monday to Friday, August 1 to 5, from 9am to 3pm.

Attractions will include a foam slide, laser tag, a bouncy castle and a woodwoodwork room and there will be appearances from dance school Divas and Dudes, the Henley Youth Choir and Berkshire Birds of Prey.

There is a capacity for 300 children and 250 have already signed up.

The deadline to enrol a child is July 4. Visit www.hopshenley.co.uk

Meanwhile, HOPS is in appealing for a volunteer with some carpentry experience to supervise the woodwork room.

The role requires a keen and child-friendly individual to help six- to 11-year-olds to make small objects such as ships and cars using basic carpentry tools. They will also be assisted by play helpers.

To register an interest, email info@hopshenley.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33