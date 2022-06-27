Monday, 27 June 2022

Meteor Choir performs

A CHOIR performed in Henley market place on Saturday to highlight Learning Disability Awareness Week.

The Meteor Choir sang popular songs such as Oh What A Beautiful Morning and were accompanied Gill Day on the accordion.

The annual event was in aid of the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, a charity which works to provide opportunities to people with learning disabilities through respite activities to integrate into the community.

A total of £538.80 was made through a cake stall and a collection pot.

Henley Deputy Mayor Donna Crook was a guest at the event and attended with her boyfriend and dog.

Paul Barrett, who chairs the society, said it was a wonderful day despite bad weather and everyone enjoyed themselves.

