HENLEY Residents Group held its annual meeting at King’s Arms Barn, the first in person since 2019.

More than 40 members attended.

Leader Gill Dodds welcomed everyone.

She said: “HRG continues to be the party that residents trust. We have secured the election of 10 HRG town councillors, three district councillors and the HRG county councillor.

“HRG was formed around my kitchen table more than 30 years ago. What we residents have achieved for Henley over those years has been transformative and helped make it the delightful town it is.”

Chairman Glen Lambert provided a list of highlights from the last 12 months.

He said: “It is because of HRG that Henley enjoys genuine, independent representation of the people, by the people and for the people. We have had a very successful few years at town, district and county levels but there is no room for complacency and we need to look forward and plan for the elections in May 2023.”

Outgoing treasurer David Feary reported a healthy financial situation and was thanked by the meeting for his years of service.

The meeting voted in town councillor Ian Reissmann as the new treasurer.

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who is the current Mayor of Henley, has appointed three main causes to raise money for during her year in office:

• A covid catch-up fund for schools in Henley.

• To establish a climate and nature hub in Henley.

• To start and nurture the Henley Volunteer Network for individual volunteers and organisations.

She led a wide-ranging discussion on the issues facing Henley, which covered parking and transport as well as a number of challenges in the age of climate change and threats to the environment. The meeting was reminded that HRG was formed in 1989 in response to the closure of the old Regal Cinema and the failure of the then Conservative-led town council to represent and lead the interests of Henley and its residents by electing ordinary residents on to the council. After winning control of the council in 1991, HRG has continued to run it for most of the years since then.

In that time the independent nature of the group as an authentic voice of residents has seen many improvements in Henley. An early success was the saving the cinema and then the Over-60s Club in Greys Road car park. The HRG-led council bought Gillotts Corner Field and established it as a town green so that it is protected for future generations. It also built the skate park for young people (and older ones too).

More recently, the town bus was saved in response to Oxfordshire County Council cutting its funding.

The meeting looked to the future and considered HRG commitments, including making sure all further housing developments in the town include 40 per cent affordable properties, leading the project to design the new sports clubhouse at Jubilee Park and continuing to press for a heavy goods vehicle weight limit.

HRG councillors lead the activities to support Henley’s Britain in Bloom goals in order to add to the multiple gold awards received over the years.

Every year the HRG-led council supports local charities with more than £80,000 in the form of grants for those many volunteers who give up their time to help residents and Henley.

The meeting ended with members thanking councillors and the HRG executive for its work.