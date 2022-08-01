Choir sings for Ukraine refugees

HENLEY Youth Choir performed at the d:two centre for adults and children from Ukraine who are living locally

The senior and junior choirs had learnt to sing the Ukrainian national anthem in English and the visitors sang along in Ukrainian, which was moving for all.

The choirs then sang some of their favourite songs and rounds, which had been chosen to be easy to sing by people for whom English is not their first language.

Conductor Rosie Clifford encouraged the visitors to join in, which they did with increasing confidence.

Choir manager Fi Harding said: “It was a joyful session to end the term’s singing and an excellent example of the music-making and fun the young people have at their choir sessions.

“It was a real pleasure to welcome so many Ukrainian visitors and we hope that some of the children will join us when we start again on September 8. Free membership will be available to Ukrainians aged seven to 17.”

Henley Youth Choir meets on Thursdays during term time at d:two in Market Place, Henley (juniors from 5.30pm to 6.15pm; seniors from 6.30pm to 7.15pm). There are no auditions. For further information, call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding@sky.com