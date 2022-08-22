WI members knit a welcome to village for refugees

A GROUP of women in Sonning Common created a post box topper to show support for Ukrainian refugees.

The craft group of the village’s branch of the Women’s Institute spent a month knitting the decorations, which show a couple dressed in yellow and blue standing on a blue base with big sunflowers and other blue and yellow flowers around the edges.

There is also a knitted Ukraine flag attached to a wooden pole rising from the middle of the display.

The sunflowers and man and woman are filled with toy stuffing.

Sue Hedges, who came up with the idea, said: “We have refugees living in the village and we just wanted to show our sympathy and support for them.

“It’s just dreadful what is going on in their country and thinking of families and what they’re coping with just makes you want to share that you’re thinking of them because there’s not much else we can do.”

All 15 women in the craft group, which meets once a month, made a contribution. The post box is located opposite a Ukraine-themed display of blue and yellow flowers planted by the Sonning Common Village Gardeners in June.

At that time, the post box was covered with their knitted display of the Queen and her corgis to mark her platinum jubilee. Mrs Hedges said: “I’m very pleased with how it turned out and we’ve seen people admiring it and they’ve said wonderful things about it.”

Meanwhile, a villager is in search of a place to store donated clothes for refugees.

Jessica Philbrick, who volunteers for Care4Calais, has had to put donation collections on hold due to a lack of space.

The charity had a storage unit in Lower Assendon until recently.

Mrs Philbrick said: “It would be brilliant if we found a place soon because without it we can’t store things to give to people as soon as they arrive. It’s difficult because there are people coming with just the clothes they stand up in.”