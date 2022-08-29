British Modern Military History Society

AS we enter our August break, it has been a busy time with our live meetings and Zoom talks and speaker bookings now scheduled well into 2023.

However, two significant landmarks have been reached in the last month or so:

• The publication of our book Glimpses of the Falklands War.

•Our fundraising for various military charities has now topped £5,000.

It is hard to believe that we only founded the society just over three years ago and in that time, despite the coronavirus pandemic, have managed to organise more than 50 live meetings and Zoom talks, published three substantial books in our Glimpses of War series and raised a substantial amount for military charities.

We also now have more than 1,100 followers online.

We have an impressive line-up of new speakers, including some from America, on Zoom.

This has provided the opportunity for new topics and different insights, particularly into the Pacific War in the Second World War.

After plenty of discussion, we have decided to continue both live and Zoom talks programmes each month as our audiences are often different and from overseas.

Despite rising costs, all prices will be held for our monthly live talks at Woodcote village hall with the £8 entry price including the finger buffet with snacks and sandwiches, wine, beer and soft drinks as well as the talk. That’s a pretty good evening out for a modest amount.

Talks will resume on Wednesday, September 14 with our resident historian Robin Brodhurst talking about the Arctic convoy PQ17.

On October 12 Nicci Pugh, a nurse on HMHS Uganda during the Falklands War, will talk about her experiences.

On November 9, RAF historian Geoff Simpson will give a presentation on “Who were the few”.

On December 14 Peter Hore will present “The Battle of the River Plate”. We are delighted to have a great range of talks and speakers in the early part of 2023, including Guy Walters, Saul David, David Vassallo and on topics such as hunting Nazi war criminals, the Special Boat Service, the role of medics in modern warfare, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Lawrence of Arabia.

If you have any suggestions or feedback on talks, speakers or any part of our meetings, please email info@bmmhs.org

A great line-up of Zoom talks is in place for the rest of 2022.

September 6 -— The Mesopotamia campaign in the First World War.

October 4 -— Army aviation in Northern Ireland.

November — RAF 273 Squadron and Vivian Newman talking about a remarkable female agent, Regina Diana, in the First World War.

For 2023, we are finalising the schedule but will start off with US historian Jon Parshall talking about the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 in January.

Our monthly Zoom talks, now on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, will continue for the modest sum of £5. Please book ahead on zoom@bmmhs.org to ensure you get sent the link.

The full schedule of live and Zoom talks can be found at www.bmmhs.org

Glimpses of the Falklands War is the third book in our series of Glimpses of War series with all sales raising funds for Blind Veterans UK.

Thank you to everyone who helped get the book ready for publication as well as everyone who has helped advertise and promote it.

We are planning further books in the series and are in discussions with several publishers about the possibility of Glimpses of the Gulf War and other titles.

As you can see, we are very busy and would welcome any help and support from interested parties. If you would like to take a more active role in the running of the society, please get in touch.

We are also looking for someone who has social media and marketing skills as well as others to help with the live talks (setting up and taking down etc).

If you know of anyone who might be interested in joining us, email andy.cockeram

@bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman