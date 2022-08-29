British Modern Military History Society

THE first of our September talks, on Tuesday, September 6 at 7.30pm, will be on “The Mesopotamia Campaign in the First World War” by Paul Knight. This talk will be on Zoom.

If the Mesopotamia Campaign is known for one thing, it is the disastrous Siege of Kut, all other military activities in the Middle East being dominated by Gallipoli and the Arab Revolt.

Yet either side of Kut were a series of incredibly successful campaigns. Arab observers noted that the British captured Kut twice, while the Turks could only starve out the British-Indian defenders.

The campaigns of 1914-1915 where highly successful and came very close to capturing Baghdad.

After Kut, General Maude would rebuild a shattered and demoralised army and lead it successfully to Baghdad and beyond, something which one of his subalterns, Bill Slim, would replicate in India in the next war.

All of this was achieved in a theatre lacking the most basic infrastructure.

Major Paul Knight is an army reserve officer employed in historical analysis at the Land Warfare Centre. He served two operational tours in Iraq (2005 and 2007) with a year in between studying Arabic.

He is the author of The British Army in Mesopotamia and is currently writing a book on the Second Battle of Ramadi 1917, which he will argue was the most perfectly fought battle of the war.

To register for Zoom talks, please email info@bmmhs.org

A donation of £5 is requested per talk to cover costs.

The second talk is at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, September 14 at 7.30pm and is entitled “Dudley Pound and the decision to scatter convoy PQ17 — July 1942” by Robin Brodhurst.

Convoy PQ17 is among the most famous disasters of the Second World War and has usually been attributed to a poor decision by the First Sea Lord, Dudley Pound.

In a recent TV programme, Jeremy Clarkson was scathing in his criticism of the decision to scatter without ever examining why and how that decision was taken.

Like much of the material written about the convoy, he concentrated on the stories of the merchant ships and their crews, which is perfectly acceptable as they are remarkable stories.

However, to damn the scatter decision without ever really examining why it was taken is irresponsible (if he considers himself to be a historian rather than a high profile frontman).

The decision had to be taken on negative intelligence and one of the key factors was that Bletchley Park was also having to deal with First Alamein.

The story also led to a libel action which resulted in Captain Jackie Broome being awarded then record damages.

So there is much controversy and much of interest in this topic.

Dudley Pound is not often defended, but the speaker will do his best to do so.

Entry cost is £8, which includes your entry ticket, a question and answer session and refreshments (beer, wine, soft drinks). We ask for payment in advance but if you are unable to pay in advance there will be a facility to pay by cash or card on the door.

As we will have a limited number of places available, we will require you to book your place for our live talks in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org

We will then confirm your reservation if seats are available.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us and made donations to help keep us going.

Due to covid please note that we are likely to have a reduced number of places and that the meeting may change to a Zoom talk at short notice.

We strongly advise checking www.bmmhs.org for the latest information.

