Demand for volunteer drivers up 75 per cent

WATLINGTON Volunteer Drivers are appealing for more people to join.

The group was set up 12 years ago to help residents who are unable to drive or access public transport to attend medical and other appointments.

Now demand is beginning to put pressure on the existing pool of drivers.

Secretary Mike Staples said that demand had increased by 75 per cent so far this year.

He said: “From August 2021 to July 2022, we have managed to get well over 400 people to their hospital, dentist and doctor appointments but we now need more volunteer drivers to cope with the increase in uptake. We really do not want to say no to anybody.” Volunteer drivers receive a mileage allowance to cover petrol etc., so should not be out of pocket.

Martin Edis, a driver, said: “What the drivers give is their valuable time. If you have the time, this is a really worthwhile and rewarding way to help Watlington folk get to their essential medical appointments.

“It could be any of us, at any time, who might need this kind of voluntary support in the future.”

To volunteer, email wvdrivers@yahoo.co.uk

• At the group’s annual meeting, held at the Spire & Spoke pub, Mr Staples, chairman Nicky Smallbone and treasurer Jane Slemeck were re-elected.