THE Second World War in Henley was discussed at a very enjoyable meeting with members of the 60+ Club on September 8.

Cakes and drinks were kindly laid on and a dozen members brought their memories and photographs to share with fellow

members.

Liz Toms, David Feary and Michael Redley, of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, also took part.

Many interesting details emerged, including the role of American servicemen, German and Italian prisoners of war and the billeting of evacuees from the cities and refugees from other European countries.

Henley was a garrison town as well as a centre for production, contributing to the war effort, including the manufacture of parts for fighter aircraft in small workshops where numbers of women were employed.

Schools and sport continued, although they adapted to the circumstances of the war.

Agriculture in the surrounding countryside was largely horse-powered before the war but entirely mechanised by the end. The absence of fathers altered family life and some of those who remained were special constables or air raid wardens.

There were air raid shelters in Station Road and some of the participants remembered their “Mickey Mouse” gas masks with a pink tongue hanging out.

Sacred Heart School, with 40 pupils before the war, expanded three-fold with the arrival of the evacuee children.

Well-known figures seen about the town included the Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, who lived at the Red Lion Hotel.

The sister of William Joyce, or Lord Haw Haw, the notorious broadcaster for the Germans, lived next door to the old Swan pub in Greys Hill. Although the town was full of people, the traffic was lighter as a result of petrol rationing, notwithstanding the occasional military convoy.

One of the participants remembered a piano being pushed down the middle of Bell Street during the day to a dance, which was a common feature of life in the town during the war.

The history group began its project earlier this year and has already collected a number of reminiscences.

The aim is to produce, by the end of 2023, a pamphlet providing a picture of life in the town and the surrounding area during the war, drawing on these memories. Also to mount a small exhibition of artefacts and photos from the war years.

If anyone would like to take part with their own memories or stories they remember hearing, with volunteering time or objects they are prepared to lend, please email Liz Toms at elizabethtoms@hotmail.co.uk or Michael Redley at michael.redley@appleinter.net or any other member of the group’s committee.

Michael Redley