Full results from the Caversham Horticultural Society’s autumn show 2022

TROPHIES

Jubilee Shield for most points in vegetables, fruit and flowers: Malcolm South

Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in vegetables classes: Malcolm South

Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in fruit classes: Malcolm South

Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in flower classes: Caroline

Johnson

Balmore Cup for most points in novice xlasses: Giles Rae

Whiskin Cup for most points in domestic classes: J Brownlee

Handicraft Cup for most points in craft classes: Caroline Johnson

Devon Cup for most points in floral art classes: Jane Warren

Michael Howes Challenge Cup for two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers: Malcolm South

Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of garden flowers: Iran Heuboeck

Society Silver Challenge Cup for roses: Caroline Johnson and Malcolm South

Voyle Cup for best dahlia exhibit: Denise Elton

Caversham Horticultural Society Trophy for best exhibit: Jean Jackson

Children’s Cup for most points in children’s section: Lucy

Herbert

McCartney Cup for most points in novice or children’s sections: Giles Rae

Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show: Malcolm South

Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian medal for the most prize money: Malcolm South

VEGETABLES

Five salad tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: M South

Three beef steak tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: B Ellison

Seven cherry tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: G Matthews

Truss of green tomatoes:

D Elton

Three potatoes, one variety, white: M South

Three potatoes, one variety, coloured: M South

Six potatoes, two each of three varieties: M South

Three onions, one variety, globe, under 7.5cm: B Ellison

Three onions, one variety, flat, to pass through a 9cm diameter ring: M South

Seven shallots, one variety:

C Johnson

Three beetroot, one variety, with 5cm of stalks: M South

Three carrots, one variety, with 5cm of stalks: M South

Six runner beans, one variety, with stalks: M South

Seven beans, one variety, with stalks: B Ellison

Three courgettes, one variety, under 20cm long: B Ellison

Any other kind of vegetable, number optional: V Wing

Any four vegetables: M South

Three kinds of vegetables used for a salad, numbers optional:

M South

Six stems of culinary herbs, minimum of three kinds: M South

FRUIT

Three dessert apples, one variety, with stalks: V Cullura

Three cooking apples, one variety, with stalks: V Wing

Three pears, one variety, with stalks: M South

Plate of three mixed fruit:

V Wing

Any other kind of fruit:

M South

Six soft fruit: M South

FLOWERS

Three blooms of large flowered roses: C Johnson

Bowl of roses: C Johnson

Rose bloom floating in a glass: M South

Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties: D Elton

Three blooms of dahlias, one variety: D Elton

One specimen bloom of dahlia: D Elton

Specimen stem of pelargonium: C Johnson

Vase of annuals, one variety:

J Warren

Vase of annuals, mixed varieties: D Hartrup

Three multi-flowered stems of cosmos: S Hammond

One sunflower bloom:

D Hartrup

Vase of three stems of fuchsia, mixed: S Hammond

One specimen stem of fuchsia:

E Sherbird

Vase of any other kind of perennials, mixed, excluding flowers from above classes: J Brownlee

Vase of foliage, minimum

of three different varieties:

C Johnson

Fuchsia in a pot: E Sherbird

Foliage pot plant, up to 20cm maximum size of pot: M South

Flowering pot plant, up to 20cm maximum size of pot:

D Hartrup

Succulent or cacti, up to 20cm maximum size of pot: P Smith

NOVICE (AGED 13 AND OVER)

Three onions, one variety:

G Rae

Three tomatoes, one variety, with stalks: G Rae

Any other kind of vegetable:

G Rae

Two apples, one variety, dessert or cooking, with stalks: P Sherbird

Any other kind of fruit, one variety: G Rae

Vase of mixed flowers: G Rae

Vase of one kind of flower:

G Rae

DOMESTIC

Jar of jam: J Brownlee

Jar of fruit curd: E Rae

Small bottle of fruit liqueur:

J Brownlee

One individual lemon tart:

C Hodgson

Victoria sandwich. raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping:

J Brownlee

Fruit loaf: E Acheson

MISCELLANEOUS

Ice cream tub-sized container of homemade compost: V Wing

Ugliest vegetable: M South

Michael Howes Challenge Cup for two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers (senior members only): M South

Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of garden flowers: I Heuboeck

HANDICRAFT

Colour photograph of the moon (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: V Cullura

Colour photograph of an insect (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: S Hammond

Colour photograph of a river (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: E Rae

Item of knitting: C Johnson

Item of embroidery: V Cullura

Painting in any medium, up to A3 size, depicting any aspect of nature: J Jackson

Handmade thank-you card:

H Thackeray

Piece of pottery: C Johnson

FLORAL ART

Platinum jubilee, an exhibit using natural plant materials, accessories permitted: J Warren

Petite, exhibit not to exceed 25cm in height, width and depth: S Brunnen

Miniature, exhibit not to exceed 10cm in height, width and depth: G Rae

CHILDREN AGED 12 AND UNDER

Garden in a half seed tray:

M Heaven

Monster made from fruit and/or vegetables: E Wall

Any kind of vegetable:

A Thackeray

Photo of your pet: L Herbert

Cress growing in an unusual container: S Wall

Drawing of your favourite cartoon character, not to exceed A4 size: L Herbert

Halloween hat: E Pimlott

Three rock cakes: J Dorsett