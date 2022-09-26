Full results from the Caversham Horticultural Society’s autumn show 2022

Van stolen by gang
A GANG is thought to be behind the theft of a ... [more]
Monday, 26 September 2022
TROPHIES
Jubilee Shield for most points in vegetables, fruit and flowers: Malcolm South
Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in vegetables classes: Malcolm South
Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in fruit classes: Malcolm South
Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in flower classes: Caroline
Johnson
Balmore Cup for most points in novice xlasses: Giles Rae
Whiskin Cup for most points in domestic classes: J Brownlee
Handicraft Cup for most points in craft classes: Caroline Johnson
Devon Cup for most points in floral art classes: Jane Warren
Michael Howes Challenge Cup for two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers: Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of garden flowers: Iran Heuboeck
Society Silver Challenge Cup for roses: Caroline Johnson and Malcolm South
Voyle Cup for best dahlia exhibit: Denise Elton
Caversham Horticultural Society Trophy for best exhibit: Jean Jackson
Children’s Cup for most points in children’s section: Lucy
Herbert
McCartney Cup for most points in novice or children’s sections: Giles Rae
Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show: Malcolm South
Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian medal for the most prize money: Malcolm South
VEGETABLES
Five salad tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: M South
Three beef steak tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: B Ellison
Seven cherry tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: G Matthews
Truss of green tomatoes:
D Elton
Three potatoes, one variety, white: M South
Three potatoes, one variety, coloured: M South
Six potatoes, two each of three varieties: M South
Three onions, one variety, globe, under 7.5cm: B Ellison
Three onions, one variety, flat, to pass through a 9cm diameter ring: M South
Seven shallots, one variety:
C Johnson
Three beetroot, one variety, with 5cm of stalks: M South
Three carrots, one variety, with 5cm of stalks: M South
Six runner beans, one variety, with stalks: M South
Seven beans, one variety, with stalks: B Ellison
Three courgettes, one variety, under 20cm long: B Ellison
Any other kind of vegetable, number optional: V Wing
Any four vegetables: M South
Three kinds of vegetables used for a salad, numbers optional:
M South
Six stems of culinary herbs, minimum of three kinds: M South
FRUIT
Three dessert apples, one variety, with stalks: V Cullura
Three cooking apples, one variety, with stalks: V Wing
Three pears, one variety, with stalks: M South
Plate of three mixed fruit:
V Wing
Any other kind of fruit:
M South
Six soft fruit: M South
FLOWERS
Three blooms of large flowered roses: C Johnson
Bowl of roses: C Johnson
Rose bloom floating in a glass: M South
Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties: D Elton
Three blooms of dahlias, one variety: D Elton
One specimen bloom of dahlia: D Elton
Specimen stem of pelargonium: C Johnson
Vase of annuals, one variety:
J Warren
Vase of annuals, mixed varieties: D Hartrup
Three multi-flowered stems of cosmos: S Hammond
One sunflower bloom:
D Hartrup
Vase of three stems of fuchsia, mixed: S Hammond
One specimen stem of fuchsia:
E Sherbird
Vase of any other kind of perennials, mixed, excluding flowers from above classes: J Brownlee
Vase of foliage, minimum
of three different varieties:
C Johnson
Fuchsia in a pot: E Sherbird
Foliage pot plant, up to 20cm maximum size of pot: M South
Flowering pot plant, up to 20cm maximum size of pot:
D Hartrup
Succulent or cacti, up to 20cm maximum size of pot: P Smith
NOVICE (AGED 13 AND OVER)
Three onions, one variety:
G Rae
Three tomatoes, one variety, with stalks: G Rae
Any other kind of vegetable:
G Rae
Two apples, one variety, dessert or cooking, with stalks: P Sherbird
Any other kind of fruit, one variety: G Rae
Vase of mixed flowers: G Rae
Vase of one kind of flower:
G Rae
DOMESTIC
Jar of jam: J Brownlee
Jar of fruit curd: E Rae
Small bottle of fruit liqueur:
J Brownlee
One individual lemon tart:
C Hodgson
Victoria sandwich. raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping:
J Brownlee
Fruit loaf: E Acheson
MISCELLANEOUS
Ice cream tub-sized container of homemade compost: V Wing
Ugliest vegetable: M South
Michael Howes Challenge Cup for two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers (senior members only): M South
Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of garden flowers: I Heuboeck
HANDICRAFT
Colour photograph of the moon (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: V Cullura
Colour photograph of an insect (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: S Hammond
Colour photograph of a river (6in x 4in), mounted on black card: E Rae
Item of knitting: C Johnson
Item of embroidery: V Cullura
Painting in any medium, up to A3 size, depicting any aspect of nature: J Jackson
Handmade thank-you card:
H Thackeray
Piece of pottery: C Johnson
FLORAL ART
Platinum jubilee, an exhibit using natural plant materials, accessories permitted: J Warren
Petite, exhibit not to exceed 25cm in height, width and depth: S Brunnen
Miniature, exhibit not to exceed 10cm in height, width and depth: G Rae
CHILDREN AGED 12 AND UNDER
Garden in a half seed tray:
M Heaven
Monster made from fruit and/or vegetables: E Wall
Any kind of vegetable:
A Thackeray
Photo of your pet: L Herbert
Cress growing in an unusual container: S Wall
Drawing of your favourite cartoon character, not to exceed A4 size: L Herbert
Halloween hat: E Pimlott
Three rock cakes: J Dorsett
26 September 2022
More News:
POLL: Have your say