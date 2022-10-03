Drivers wanted

WOODCOTE Volunteers are appealing for drivers.

The drivers provide a lift service to residents who are elderly, disabled or have a health condition and do not have access to a car or public transport.

The service is available for people who need to attend medical appointments, visit the shops or bank or local social and recreational groups. A prescription collection service is also available.

Residents of Woodcote, Whitchurch Hill, Goring Heath, Checkendon, Crays Pond and Ipsden are eligible.

Drivers are paid travel expenses. To volunteer, call secretary Jane Forde on 07850 158274 or email info@woodcotevolunteers.

org.uk

For more information, visit www.woodcote

volunteers.org.uk