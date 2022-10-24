Drivers required

VOLUNTEERS are needed to drive elderly people to medical appointments.

Around 10 reserve drivers are required by the Watlington Volunteer Drivers to help people in the community who cannot drive or do not have a car.

Most requests come from people who need to get to hospitals and GP surgeries and demand has increased by 75 per cent this year.

Volunteers receive a mileage allowance to cover petrol and only need to drive when they want to.

To volunteer, email wvdrivers@yahoo.co.uk