THE Henley Society was formed when a group of Henley residents, unhappy that the old Henley Borough Council had agreed to the Catherine Wheel Hotel being demolished and replaced by a row of shops, objected and had the decision overturned.

Flushed by this success, the group formed the Henley Society at a meeting held in the town hall on December 6, 1961.

To celebrate the anniversary, we have arranged, together with the management of the Catherine Wheel Hotel, a late breakfast with fizz on Tuesday, December 6 at 10.30am.

This is a members-only event as we are limited to 60 attendees.

On September 4, a large group of our members enjoyed an outing to the Fawley Hill Steam Day, experiencing train trips around the estate and viewing the exhibits in the railway museum.

We were pleased to receive a number of complimentary calls from members following this trip, including one from Madeleine and Geoff Probert for whose family it was a trip down memory lane.

It seems that their daughter and son-in-law were married in the Somersham station waiting room five years ago.

To top the occasion, their grandson Reuben, who celebrated his second birthday the day after the visit, enjoyed his train ride and close encounters with some of the 21 species of animals and birds which have the freedom of the estate.

A letter of condolence was sent, on behalf of the society, to King Charles III upon the death of his mother, HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Our autumn talk will take place in Shiplake Memorial Hall on Wednesday, November 2 at 7.15pm. Peter Hancock will speak on “Life in Henley in the Thirties and Forties”.

Peter was born at 5 New Street, Henley, and has lived in the immediate area all his life.

He was the co-founder, with his stepbrother Don Hookins, of General Decorating Supplies, which operated in the town for many years.

Peter has some wonderful film of the activities in Henley on VE/VJ Day and of the first regatta after the Second World War, which Princess Elizabeth attended.

He has kindly agreed to show his films and talk about life in Henley in those days and the town’s personalities and businesses of that time.

Peter last addressed the society in 2002 when the then chairman described the evening as one of the best Henley Society events he could recall.

Peter’s talk and films will last for about an hour, to include questions, and you are cordially invited for drinks with the committee afterwards.

Tickets (£7 each) are available by calling 07860 145982 or emailing thehenley

society@btinternet.com

We look forward to an informative and interesting evening. There is ample free parking at the hall.

We are pleased to say welcome to the following new members: Alan French, Ian Reissmann, Karen Davies, Dr Terry and Elaine Dudeney, Dr Chris Furley and Rosemary Hayes, Susan Neave, Peter Willis-Fleming, Ed and Christabel Goodwin, Ngairy Palin, Simon Tross Youle, Peter Francis and Barbara and Tony Cotterill.

One of our members, Denise Keir, sadly passed away and we have lost two other members though resignations, one due to age, the other due to moving away from the area.

The total membership is now 628.

Geoff Luckett