PHILIP Piper will give a talk called “273 Squadron RAF​” at the next meeting of the British Modern Military History Society on Tuesday, November 1.

This presentation will cover the history of 273 Sqn between March 1944 and July 1945, based primarily on operational record books, a “secret diary” that was kept by the operations officer and Philip’s father’s logbook.

The background to the presentation will briefly mention the role that the squadron played during the First World War and then cover the background that led up to where we join it in Ceylon in March 1944.

It is a fascinating story which should be shared with people who have an interest in military history.

Philip Piper, the son of Wg Cdr Pip Piper OBE, served 38 years in the army, the majority of which was with the Army Air Corps.

He was a helicopter pilot and retired as a Lt Col. He served in Northern Ireland, Germany, Italy, Australia, the Falkland Islands and Zimbabwe.

He lives in Wiltshire and continues to fly using his national private pilot licence.

This Zoom talk is scheduled to start at 7.30pm. For more information, email info@bmmhs.org or visit www.bmmhs.org/