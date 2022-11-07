Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Henley U3A

“A is for Arsenic” by Kathryn Harkup. This monthly talk to the Henley U3A branch will explore the poisons used by Agatha Christie.

Kathryn will looks at how the “queen of crime” used her extensive knowledge of drugs and medicines, mixed with real life cases, to create her brilliantly plotted
novels.

Our meeting will be held in the parish hall of Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road (parking access off Walton Avenue) on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm.

Non-members of retirement age are welcome (£2 entry fee). Members of the group’s committee will be available should you be interested in membership, which costs only £15 a year. Do come along.

07 November 2022

