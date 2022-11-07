‘Buddies’ need help with bulbs

VOLUNTEERS are being urged to join a Henley gardening group to help with winter planting.

The Gardening Buddies formed in 2013 to support Henley in Bloom and have contributed to the town’s success in the annual Britain in Bloom competition.

The group has spring bulbs to plant around the town but needs more people to help do it.

Catherine Notaras, who is a member of Henley in Bloom, said: “It’s the wrong time of the year to get people excited about the outdoors but I have more than £150 worth of bulbs to plant and very few volunteers.

“The Gardening Buddies is a sociable group of community volunteers under the guidance of the Henley Town Council’s parks services team.

“It is inclusive and open to anyone who has an interest in keeping Henley clean, green, welcoming and attractive.

“The Buddies do some of the jobs that the parks staff are not able to do all the time and they lend a hand to the Greener Henley wildlife group and town community events.

“Councillors describe the group as being a good initiative that helps the park services team while contributing to the welfare of the community and attracting tourists.

“Henley in Bloom financially supports the group’s planting schemes.”

The Gardening Buddies meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 10am. For more information, email

catnotaras@gmail.com