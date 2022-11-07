Club stops hiring out space to outsiders

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley has stopped renting space to outside groups.

The private members’ club in Marlow Road had allowed non-member groups to hire its rooms for events for more than a decade.

Now it says it has enough income to restrict its use to members only.

Chris Hogan, who chairs the board of trustees, said: “From time to time, to supplement our income, we’ve allowed it.

“Members tolerate that when they know there’s a need for it but in the last few years we’ve recovered from these issues and don’t need outside groups.

“It’s cyclical depending on the financial situation. Maybe in a few years we’ll do it again.”

Among the groups which used to meet at the club was the Arts Society Henley. It has moved across the road to Henley Rugby Club.

Professor Robert Gurney, who chairs the society, said: “It’s a great pity. It was not something we were looking for at all. We’d been using the club since 2006.

“Everyone enjoyed Phyllis Court and we have a lot of common membership.

“It was quite difficult to find a new place because we had a large space with internet to stream, darkening lights and free parking.

“We looked at lots of places and everyone was extremely nice and welcoming because we’re a local body and people want to support local activity.

“We hope the rugby club will work well because it’s what we’ve got.”