‘New laws are attack on the environment’

THE Open Spaces Society has accused the Government of an attack on the environment.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Henley pressure group, said new laws could undermine the protection of green spaces.

She said: “This is a full-frontal onslaught on the environment, nature and our enjoyment of them. First there is the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill to determine which of more than 2,400 pieces of European legislation will be scrapped.

“Nearly a quarter of these belong to the environment department and many are vital to the protection of our wildlife habitats and to human health. Second, there is the Treasury’s Growth Plan which proposes 38 investment zones where planning rules will be relaxed. The zones potentially affect seven national parks and 29 areas of outstanding natural beauty.

“The plan also trailed the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, to accelerate major infrastructure projects, ‘minimising the burden of environmental assessments’.

“Third is a ‘review’ of the environmental land management schemes, despite numerous promises from ministers to pay farmers for providing nature and public-access benefits.

“User bodies must shout about the importance of public access for our health and wellbeing. Did the pandemic not show its massive importance?”