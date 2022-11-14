THE Henley Gardening Buddies is a sociable group of community volunteers under the guidance of Henley Town Council’s parks services department.

It is inclusive and open to anyone who has an interest in keeping Henley clean, green, welcoming and attractive.

The Buddies do some of the jobs that the parks staff are not able to do all the time and they lend a hand to the Greener Henley Wildlife Group and at community events.

The group currently has £150 worth of spring bulbs to plant around the town but we need more helpers.

Town councillors describe the group as being a good initiative that helps the park services team while contributing to the welfare of the community and attracting tourists to the town.

The council’s Henley in Bloom sub-committee financially supports the group’s planting schemes.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 10am. For more information or to join, please email Cathy Notaras at catnotaras@gmail.com

Catherine Notaras