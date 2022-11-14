Store for archives

BENSON’S historical archives are to be stored properly.

The parish council has agreed in principle to provide space for the paperwork on behalf of the Benson History Society.

David McGill, chairman of the society, told a council meeting that the records were currently stored in five members’ houses and garages.

He said the archives were important and it was hoped to make digital copies of them.

There are two storage options — the eaves in the pavilion and the small room adjacent to the main hall at the youth hall.

The society would need to obtain insurance and agree that only its members should handle the material.