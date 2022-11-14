Youth activity centre opens offshoot club

A YOUTH club has opened in Nettlebed.

Longridge-on-the-Thames, an outdoor activity centre on the river near Marlow, will run the club in conjunction with Nettlebed Parish Council.

Jake Radstone, an outdoor instructor, will run the club, which will be open to 12- to 17-year-olds and meet every Thursday at the old bowling green.

There will be different activities each week, including climbing, archery and high ropes.

At weekends, there will be residential trips to Longridge and the charity wants to organise overseas trips, such as to the fjords in Norway, from next year.

A contribution of £2 is suggested per visit but this is not mandatory.

Longridge, which has been running for more than 50 years, holds after-school events for young people and attracts about 80,000 people per year.

Amanda Foister, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Travelling can be difficult so we want to bring Longridge to people. We are still trialling it so we will adapt it to suit the young people who come. It is led by them, it is about what they want to do.

“Jake loves outdoor survival so I predict that will be a popular choice of activity. There will be bushcraft and shelter-making available, whatever the young people want to do.

“There will be cooking and food if they want it but it is mainly about adventure. We want them to understand that there is no such thing as bad weather, there is just bad clothing.”

Ms Foister says she chose Nettlebed as the first location outside its base because she was born in the village and hopes to open clubs in other rural communities in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

She said: “Outdoor activities can help young people become the best version of themselves. It gives them agency over their lives and they are more able to take risks.

“When they push boundaries, they believe in themselves more and realise their full potential.”