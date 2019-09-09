Extension repetition

AN application to extend a property in Cockpole Green has been resubmitted after being rejected by the planning authority.

In July, Wokingham Borough Council refused to grant a lawful development certificate which would have permitted alterations and enlargements to Hatchgate End in Hatchgate Lane.

The applicant wants to build two-storey extensions at the front and the back as well as two single-storey outbuildings.

The council stated that this would require full planning permission. It has already granted permission for extensions at the front of the building.

In the latest application, Simon Sharp, of JPPC chartered town planners, says an appeal may be lodged if the application is turned down again.

He says: “Further clarification could have been sought by the council during the determination period of the previous application.

“The current submission seeks to provide this clarification and to avoid the need for a planning appeal.

“ [It] is considered to have demonstrated why the proposal accords precisely with the relevant provisions.”