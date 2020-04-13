Cockpole Green WI

A BIG thank-you to the 40 people who came to our village hall in Crazies Hill on March 11 for a most enjoyable bridge afternoon.

The hall looked very inviting with the winners’ prizes and raffle prizes on display. Thanks to local company Black Ginger for contributing the latter.

It was a fun afternoon which raised more than £100 for Breast Cancer Support.

Big thanks, too, to our committee and members, who helped make this an exciting afternoon for all the players with a great tea of sandwiches and cakes.

We were so lucky with the date as a few days later social distancing was introduced. Rest assured all WIs will be back.

Selina Avent