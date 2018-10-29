Style-conscious comedian’s show is an orgy of laughter

THE numerous difficulties involved in organising a surburban orgy is just one of the items on the agenda at stand-up comedian Paul Foot’s forthcoming shows, writes Peter Anderson.

The Oxford-educated funnyman plays Reading’s South Street Arts Centre next Saturday (November 10) followed by the Old Fire Station theatre in his old university city on Friday, November 30.

The city of dreaming spires is a place that is full of memories for the Amersham-born 44-year-old, who read mathematics at Merton College.

“I started stand-up comedy when I was in university,” he recalls. “My friends said that I was funny and kept on suggesting that I do a gig until I finally did. But I hadn’t actually ever watched any stand-up before — I had never seen a single show.

“So I didn’t know that comedians carefully wrote and prepared their material or anything — I just went up on the stage and asked people what their favourite fruits were, and talked about that for five minutes.

“It went really well and I immediately changed my career plan from accountant to comedian. It’s not a decision I regret, because I have since met various accountants.”

Foot’s touring show is called “Image Conscious” — but are there any comedians or others who have influenced him in that respect?

“My look was originally inspired by the look of an eccentric English lord, but has since expanded to include various natty dressers of the 19th century.

“Isambard Kingdom Brunel is a central influence. As well as creating a number of incredible bridges and engineering feats, Isambard Kingdom Brunel also put together an incredible wardrobe. He had some of the finest neckties and cravats of his generation, and always had an impeccable crease in his trouser, even during the dirtiest construction jobs. Obviously I have adapted his dress style to suit the modern age, and to reduce the chances of my being beaten up outside Lowestoft bus station on my way home.”

Foot is looking forward to being reunited with his adoring fans — whom he refers to as “Connoisseurs” — in Reading next weekend, but his memories of the town are not entirely unmixed. “I have done many, many shows in Reading, and I have always had a wonderful time there,” he says. “The Connoisseurs of Reading are top quality! But I have a very traumatic memory of Reading.

“I was on my way to Cheltenham and I drove to Reading to catch the train but I didn’t realise that the railway station car park is friggin’ miles away from the actual railway station.

“I had to run and run my hardest all around various ramps and bridges. It was a nightmare! I made it onto the train with about 4.38 seconds to spare and got to Cheltenham for the show. But I will never forgive Reading railway station for the trauma.”

Not that Foot’s alma mater fares much better...

“I know Oxford very well because I went to university there. My first ever gig was in Oxford, so it shall always have a special place by my hearth. But I also have mixed memories about Oxford.

“As I mentioned earlier, Oxford was the place I decided I wouldn’t be an accountant, so that is a good memory. But Oxford is also where I was when I last thought I would be an accountant, so that is a bad memory.

“It’s swings and roundabouts, I suppose. Although I have always preferred swings to roundabouts. Doesn’t everyone, come to think of it? The phrase makes no sense.”

Any particular reason why people should come and see Foot’s show?

“That depends. There are various different reasons one might wish to come and sample my humour. Maybe you’re stuck in a dead-end marriage and you want to learn the best way to organise a suburban orgy.

“The trick really is to get the catering right, then everything else just falls into place, sometimes literally.

“Or maybe you’re a fan of the royal family who needs to hear some harsh home truths. Or maybe you’re just sick to death of watching MasterChef and just want to get out of the house — you’ll be pleased to hear my piece of humour entitled Gregg Wallace: Story of a Bald Grocer.

“All of these are perfectly valid reasons to come and see my humour, although you don’t have to specifically fit into one of these categories. The humour is accessible to all — like McDonald’s toilets or Ryanair.”

Tickets for South Street are £17 and can be booked by calling 0118 960 6060 or via www.readingarts.com

Tickets for the Old Fire Station are £14. To book, call 01865 263990 or visit www.oldfirestation.org.uk

For more information, including a full list of tour dates, visit www.paulfoot.tv