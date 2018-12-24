Cast of West End smash still have the recipe for success

WAITING to chat to Nigel Havers, Stephen Tompkinson and Denis Lawson on the first day of rehearsals for Art, I overhear a waitress detailing the ingredients of the soup of the day.

It occurs to me that the producers of Yasmina Reza’s award-winning play — which is touring to the Oxford Playhouse in February — might have had a similar approach.

Take one of the most successful comedies of all time, cast three of our best-loved and most experienced stars and mix well with a talented director. Garnish with marketing and serve at some of the UK’s finest theatres. Voilà! One smash-hit.

With a clutch of heavyweight credits between them, all three actors agree that Art is the theatrical equivalent of European white truffles.

“First of all, it’s very short — I’m very keen on short theatre,” twinkles Nigel, famous for roles in hit movies such as Chariots of Fire, A Passage to India and a plethora of prime-time TV shows including The Charmer, Coronation Street and Downton Abbey.

Returning to Art with relish, having done previous stints in the play — “740 performances, but not for a few years” — the dapper Mr Havers first saw the play at a preview at Wyndham’s Theatre when it first opened in the West End. “As yet I have not found a better modern play,” he tells me. “It’s intellectual, witty and about things I understand, like friendship and art. For me it’s an absolute godsend.”

Stephen (DCI Banks, Trollied, Wild at Heart, Drop the Dead Donkey and Ballykissangel) nods in agreement. “I also saw the first night at Wyndham’s and it was an incredible night. When I was offered the role of Ivan later in the run I jumped at it. She [the playwright, Yasmina Reza] has beautifully observed this male friendship and it is constantly amusing. I haven’t done the play for 18 years but it is lovely to come back to.”

He may not have been in the play before, but Denis (Bleak House, New Tricks and Star Wars) is nevertheless delighting in learning his lines. “I had seen it but had never read it and it is such a pleasure to dig into. The comedy is just wonderful,” he sighs.

The winner of just about every prestigious theatre award going, Art tells the story of Serge, a divorced doctor who buys an abstract painting.

Serge’s friend Marc is outraged that anyone would pay such a vast sum of money for a completely white canvas and dismisses it as tosh. Mutual friend Yvan tries to reconcile the pair but before long finds himself in the line of fire.

Laugh-out-loud funny, it is undoubtedly the exploration of friendship within the sparkling writing that gives Art truly universal appeal. So what, I ask, are the qualities Nigel, Stephen and Denis appreciate in their friends?

“Tolerance and malleability,” says Stephen.

Denis ponders for a moment. “I still have friends from school. We see each other regularly and it is a wonderful thing to have friendships with people you have known since you were 11 or 12. We all have very different lives but our friendship is very easy. That’s special and I really value it.”

Nodding in agreement, Stephen tells us he shares a birthday with one of his oldest friends. “We’re still very close and he’ll be along in Manchester,” he says.

Nigel also still has strong links with friends from childhood. “It is a good feeling and they are like family in a way,” he notes.

Before I leave I explain that my nan is beyond excited that I’m meeting — in her words — “silver fox thespian royalty”. They oblige with a selfie, giving Nan her own work of art to treasure.

As for me, I make a mental note to book tickets to see these glorious old masters in action sooner rather than later. I’ve a hunch that tickets will sell faster than a looted Rembrandt.

• Art is at the Oxford Playhouse from Monday, February 4, to Saturday, February 9. Tickets start at £10. For more information and to book, call 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com