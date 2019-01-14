Kenton comedy shows share more than just lots of laughs

THE Kenton Theatre has two comedy shows in a row coming up later this month, writes Matthew Wilson.

First up, next Friday and Saturday (January 18 and 19), is the return of “This Show Does Not Contain Nuts” for a third year.

Billed as “a night of female comedy”, the show is the brainchild of compère Maddi Sharkey, a former banker who moved to Middle Assendon from Cookham in 2016.

Both the 2017 and 2018 performances sold out — largely by word of mouth — and last month the show made its London debut at the Clapham Grand.

Opening the bill is Live at the Apollo star Jen Brister, dubbed “outrageously funny” by the Metro newspaper and “gorgeously talented” by Time Out.

Her slick sketches and side-splitting routines have seen her tour extensively and she recently supported Frankie Boyle in London.

Back by popular demand is former Henley College student Gabby Killick, who will be performing her award-winning “Girlfriend from Hell” routine.

Also returning from last year is Tania Edwards, who is repeating her 2018 feat of playing two comedy shows in the space of a week at the New Street venue — as she is also on the bill for “Comedy at the Kenton” on Friday, January 25.

This will see Tania, who has previously supported Katherine Ryan on tour, joined by Naz Osmanoglu, the star of the BBC’s Flat TV and Horrible Histories and Comedy Central’s Drunk History.

An actor and a writer as well as a comedian, Naz regularly performs on the London circuit both as a stand-up and a character act. To date, he has taken four shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the most recent of which was a successful solo run in 2017 with “The Naz Show”.

Completing the Comedy at the Kenton bill is Phil Ellis, an award-winning comic who has entertained audiences of all ages.

Renowned for his amalgamation of offbeat observational material and physical comedy, his anarchic sleeper hit of a show “Funz and Gamez” saw him win the Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Award’s Panel Prize.

For her part, Tania has been likened to “a female Simon Evans”, with the Chortle comedy website noting that she is “great with audience banter” and praising “a fantastically seamy side to the material”.

• Tickets for “This Show Does Not Contain Nuts” are £21, with “Comedy at the Kenton” tickets £12. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk