Comic’s limbering up to come off the bench

HE’S been Glastonbury’s poet in residence and last summer had the second best reviewed comedy show on the Edinburgh fringe.

Something of a polymath, Rob Auton trained as a graphic designer before working in advertising.

Now he is taking his Edinburgh hit, The Talk Show, on a massive four-month UK tour that starts at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Friday, February 8.

The Guardian once hailed him as “the Brian Cox of comedy” — meaning the physicist rather than the veteran actor — but how would he describe what he does?

“I think it was because I was doing an interview with them and saw a duck on the canal through their office window and said ‘That’s a nice mallard,’” he laughs.

“I guess it’s do with the fact that I try to look at subjects and explore them for myself and get excited by thinking about things in the world and Brian Cox does that too.

“Every year since 2012, I have written an hour-long show on a specific theme and taken it up to the Edinburgh fringe. I try not to worry about what genre it is, I just want to make a show that I value.

“If I have a funny idea, it can go in, if I have a more serious point then that can go in too. I put a word in the middle of spider diagram and go to work on it.

“The first year was a show about the colour yellow called The Yellow Show. I made 3D-style glasses with yellow acetate for the audience to wear so they saw the show through yellow-tinted glasses. The show included bits about big car sponges and bananas, egg yolk, and I played Yellow Submarine on repeat at the start. I really enjoyed the experience and enough people did too for me to want to do a show the next year. So in 2013, I did a show about the sky called The Sky Show. 2014 was The Face Show, 2015 was The Water Show, 2016 was The Sleep Show, 2017 was The Hair Show, where I grew my hair and didn’t shave for 18 months, and 2018 was The Talk Show. This year the word in the middle of the spider diagram is ‘Time’ and it’s called The Time Show.”

Auton went from an advertising agency to working in an art shop, but how did he subsequently make the transition to performing?

“I was working in advertising as someone who comes up with ideas for adverts but the vast majority of my ideas were not suitable so I started to really retreat into my notebooks.

“I would unleash my frustration with the advertising industry on the pages and really basked in the freedom of the fact I could write or draw absolutely anything I wanted. Some of the things I wrote down were short stories or alternative scripts for adverts — just ideas I wanted to keep really.

“The creative director of the agency I worked at was a real artist at heart, always drawing and painting and writing but somehow he had managed to adapt his output so it was suitable for advertising.

“One day he said, ‘I’m having a fireworks party at my house, there will be some of us reading a bit of poetry, do you want to come?’ I didn’t know if my stuff was poetry or not and I still don’t but I asked if I could read some of the ideas from my notebooks out. That was my first gig in 2007. After that, he asked me to join his poetry night called ‘Bang Said The Gun’.

“I started doing poetry nights, then someone asked me to do an alternative comedy night and I started doing more and more — anywhere that would have me really. I left advertising in 2009 and got a job in an art shop to pay my bills and then left that in 2012 and have been doing this full-time since then.”

Auton had first discovered his talent to amuse while still a student.

“I guess it was the first time I had to give a speech in public. As part of my degree in graphic design we had to give a PowerPoint presentation to around 50 of our peers. When I gave my first one, I put a couple of jokes in. They went down well and the amount of jokes in my presentations kind of snowballed as the course progressed.”

With each of his comedy shows so far having had a specific theme, how does he decide what his topic is going to be?

“Basically I want to write about something that isn’t going to change any time soon — yellow, the sky, the fact that people have faces and water exists. I want the shows to stand the test of time so I can go back and perform bits from them in the future. Donald Trump is temporary.”

The Talk Show was a hugh hit at Edinburgh, but what can audiences expect from it? “Audiences can expect a lanky man from Yorkshire trying to come to terms with the fact that when he talks words come out of his mouth and the fact that other people do that too. I think it’s the show I have enjoyed performing the most, so fingers crossed I can work hard and do a good job on this tour.”

Auton adds that there will be some interactive elements to the show where the audience can get involved “if they want to”.

“The aim of this show is to talk about talking, though — I’m not here to make any of the audience look foolish.”

Speaking of which, following on from his success with The Hair Show in 2017, Auton only recently decided to shave off his iconic beard. How does he feel about having done so?

“Iconic is not what my parents called it, I can tell you that! Shaving that beard off and getting a haircut got me back in the mix of civilisation. I’m pleased I committed to The Hair Show by growing as much hair from my skin as I could but it was quite distressing how people’s attitude changed toward me. When I shaved, I washed the bottom half of my face properly for the first time in about 16 months and I’ll remember that moment for a long time. Also, feeling the sun on my chin will stick with me for a while.”

Rob Auton plays Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Friday, February 8, and the South Street Arts Centre in Reading on Saturday, March 23.

For more information, including a full list of tour dates and to book, visit www.robauton.co.uk

Additional reporting: Peter Anderson