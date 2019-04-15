Tale of grandad’s pigeon is worth sitting down for

THREE comedians for the price of one are on offer later this month at the Kenton Theatre.

The latest in the New Street venue’s monthly series of comedy nights takes place on Friday, April 26, at 8pm.

Topping the bill is Steve Hall, a stand-up comedian and writer who has previously supported Russell Howard on a number of the Bristol comedian’s sold-out national tours.

Steve is a regular guest on The Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio and has appeared as a panellist on The Rest is History on BBC Radio 4.

Support comes from Hayley Ellis and Steff Todd.

Hayley will be talking about her grandad’s lost pigeon — “a story of patience and people but mainly pigeons”.

Edinburgh Fringe veteran Steff is known for her brilliant joke-writing and likeable quirky persona.

Tickets are £12. To book, call the Kenton box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk